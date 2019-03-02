AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

No charges for police who shot 22-year-old California man Crew capsule rockets toward space station with test dummy ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ compromise offered to small theaters Big crowds cheer kick off of Alaska’s famed…
No charges for police who shot 22-year-old California man
Crew capsule rockets toward space station with test dummy
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ compromise offered to small theaters
Big crowds cheer kick off of Alaska’s famed Iditarod race
‘Sanctuary’ cities are getting their grants despite threats
Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers
Idaho State Police may get tests to tell hemp and pot apart
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod
Many ‘still hurting’ nearly 5 months after Hurricane Michael
March roars in like a lion with rain, snow, bitter cold
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.