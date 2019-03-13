AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

‘Epic’ storm brings blizzards, floods, tornado to mid-US ‘He’s shady’: Ringleader in college scandal irritated others Charity masked web of fraudulent college donations, feds say Coaches and parents in college scheme find jobs in danger…
‘Epic’ storm brings blizzards, floods, tornado to mid-US
‘He’s shady’: Ringleader in college scandal irritated others
Charity masked web of fraudulent college donations, feds say
Coaches and parents in college scheme find jobs in danger
Admissions scandal highlights divide over class in America
NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen
California’s new governor may commute death sentences
Public regularly denied access to police officer videos
Arkansas, Utah lawmakers pass 18-week abortion bans
Attorney: Brothers regret role in alleged Smollett scheme
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.