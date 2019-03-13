202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 12:00 am 03/13/2019 12:00am
‘Epic’ storm brings blizzards, floods, tornado to mid-US

‘He’s shady’: Ringleader in college scandal irritated others

Charity masked web of fraudulent college donations, feds say

Coaches and parents in college scheme find jobs in danger

Admissions scandal highlights divide over class in America

NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen

California’s new governor may commute death sentences

Public regularly denied access to police officer videos

Arkansas, Utah lawmakers pass 18-week abortion bans

Attorney: Brothers regret role in alleged Smollett scheme

