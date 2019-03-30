AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing’s troubled jetliner Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon’s distinguished legacy Suspect in shooting of Texas trooper arrested after standoff Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city…
Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing’s troubled jetliner
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon’s distinguished legacy
Suspect in shooting of Texas trooper arrested after standoff
Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight
Angelina Jolie: Fighting for women and justice are crucial
Smollett case tests relationship between police, prosecutors
Colorado man in custody after cellphone recorded killing
‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban heads to Georgia governor’s desk
Attorney: NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is accused of rape
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.