AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 12:00 am 03/30/2019 12:00am
Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing’s troubled jetliner

Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic

Investigation clouds Oklahoma icon’s distinguished legacy

Suspect in shooting of Texas trooper arrested after standoff

Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Angelina Jolie: Fighting for women and justice are crucial

Smollett case tests relationship between police, prosecutors

Colorado man in custody after cellphone recorded killing

‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban heads to Georgia governor’s desk

Attorney: NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is accused of rape

