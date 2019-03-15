202
AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 12:00 am 03/15/2019 12:00am
Midwest flooding forces evacuations, closing of road, river

APNewsBreak: Greyhound won’t let US drop migrants in depots

Judge allows courtroom cameras for trial of R. Kelly

Canadian businessman pleads not guilty in admissions scam

Admissions scandal unfolds amid cynicism about moral values

Are eggs good or bad for you? New research rekindles debate

DA: Man should die for teen’s rape, murder, dismemberment

File shows plea set for Florida man in pipe bomb mail case

W.S. Merwin, prize-winning poet of nature, dies at 91

Recovered de Kooning painting back in the spotlight

