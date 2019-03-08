202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 12:00 am 03/08/2019 12:00am
Share

The Latest: Smollett attorney: Indictment is ‘vindictive’

Video: Officer fires at driver through windshield 15 times

California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video

CDC: Unvaccinated Oregon boy almost dies of tetanus

Smollett indicted on 16 counts stemming from reported attack

Key moments since Jussie Smollett reported Chicago attack

Technology brings rugged Iditarod race to global audience

NCAA can claim victory after losing federal antitrust case

National Women’s Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

Judge extends authority to more families separated at border

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!