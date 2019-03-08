AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EST

The Latest: Smollett attorney: Indictment is ‘vindictive’ Video: Officer fires at driver through windshield 15 times California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video CDC: Unvaccinated Oregon boy almost dies of tetanus Smollett…
The Latest: Smollett attorney: Indictment is ‘vindictive’
Video: Officer fires at driver through windshield 15 times
California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video
CDC: Unvaccinated Oregon boy almost dies of tetanus
Smollett indicted on 16 counts stemming from reported attack
Key moments since Jussie Smollett reported Chicago attack
Technology brings rugged Iditarod race to global audience
NCAA can claim victory after losing federal antitrust case
National Women’s Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019
Judge extends authority to more families separated at border
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.