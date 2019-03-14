202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:10 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 12:00 am 03/14/2019 12:00am
Share

Students target colleges in lawsuit over bribery scheme

Boeing takes hit to its reputation after 2 plane crashes

Late-winter storm hits Midwest after paralyzing Colorado

Wolves prove resilient, but proposal could curtail expansion

Executive gave tip that launched admissions bribery case

Coaches accused in bribery scandal wielded outsize authority

Reputed Gambino crime boss shot to death in New York City

APNewsBreak: US easing land restrictions across US West

Wet winter ends California drought after 376 straight weeks

New Mexico compound suspects face new conspiracy charges

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!