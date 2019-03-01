AP Top U.S. News at 11:08 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 12:00 am 03/01/2019 12:00am
From satirical to silly, walking clubs spice up Mardi Gras

Governor: No reason to think Amazon might reconsider plan

Evacuations lifted for flooded California wine country towns

AP PHOTOS: California towns tackle muck, debris after floods

Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative deal for raise

Judge: Can’t use cop’s silence at trial in Damond shooting

Liberal Hawaii decides again not to legalize marijuana

Families of Texas church shooting victims sue gun retailer

DOJ: No civil rights charge in deadly Tulsa police shooting

Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover

