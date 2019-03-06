202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 12:00 am 03/06/2019 12:00am
Report: Government kept tabs on journalists, ‘instigators’

US asylum shift targets Spanish speakers, Latin Americans

R. Kelly goes back to jail, takes risks with TV interview

Eyes in the sky: Heat-seeking drones used after tornado

Family devastated after losing 10 relatives in tornado

Gov sees Alabama tornado rubble as residents seek to recover

US plans end to wolf protections; critics say it’s premature

Ahead of court ruling, Census Bureau seeks citizenship data

Judge: Census citizenship question is a threat to democracy

Sacramento police say they saw flash in Stephon Clark’s hand

