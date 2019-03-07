202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019

Border agency watchdog looking into caravan database

Suspect in death of Illinois deputy arrested after standoff

Holocaust survivor says teens in swastika photo apologized

Amid the wreckage, a hunt for keepsakes of tornado victims

After making millions, R. Kelly could be left with nothing

Colorado man discloses details about killing wife, daughters

Mystery good Samaritan enables man’s $273M lottery win

Historic avalanche danger causes havoc in Colorado mountains

Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills in 2 big studies

Bankrupt California utility wants to give $235M in bonuses

