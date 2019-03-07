AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EST

Border agency watchdog looking into caravan database Suspect in death of Illinois deputy arrested after standoff Holocaust survivor says teens in swastika photo apologized Amid the wreckage, a hunt for keepsakes of tornado victims After…
Border agency watchdog looking into caravan database
Suspect in death of Illinois deputy arrested after standoff
Holocaust survivor says teens in swastika photo apologized
Amid the wreckage, a hunt for keepsakes of tornado victims
After making millions, R. Kelly could be left with nothing
Colorado man discloses details about killing wife, daughters
Mystery good Samaritan enables man’s $273M lottery win
Historic avalanche danger causes havoc in Colorado mountains
Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills in 2 big studies
Bankrupt California utility wants to give $235M in bonuses
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.