AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 12:00 am 03/05/2019 12:00am
FDA chief Scott Gottlieb steps down after nearly 2 years

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated

Sacramento police who killed Stephon Clark won’t be charged

Board votes to retain Stoneman Douglas superintendent

Alabama tornado claims children, seniors among victims

Tornado forecasting improves, but still deaths keep coming

‘Rock star for a day’: New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview

Lawsuit: Trump family-planning rule ‘politicizes’ medicine

‘Brilliant’ man who was an inventor of the calculator dies

