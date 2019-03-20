AP Top U.S. News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

New US asylum policy dealt setback in immigration court With black lung fund in jeopardy, taxpayers could foot bill US judge blocks oil, gas drilling over climate change Witness says officer questioned teen’s actions in…
New US asylum policy dealt setback in immigration court
With black lung fund in jeopardy, taxpayers could foot bill
US judge blocks oil, gas drilling over climate change
Witness says officer questioned teen’s actions in shooting
Harvard profits from early photos of slaves, lawsuit says
Road rage suspect kills Washington state deputy in gun fight
Attorneys: Church list of accused Illinois clergy incomplete
On heels of scandals, USC announces new president
Mom with kids on YouTube channel suspected of child abuse
US experts: Medicines for opioid addiction vastly underused
