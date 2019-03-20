202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 12:00 am 03/20/2019 12:00am
Share

New US asylum policy dealt setback in immigration court

With black lung fund in jeopardy, taxpayers could foot bill

US judge blocks oil, gas drilling over climate change

Witness says officer questioned teen’s actions in shooting

Harvard profits from early photos of slaves, lawsuit says

Road rage suspect kills Washington state deputy in gun fight

Attorneys: Church list of accused Illinois clergy incomplete

On heels of scandals, USC announces new president

Mom with kids on YouTube channel suspected of child abuse

US experts: Medicines for opioid addiction vastly underused

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!