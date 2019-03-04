AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST

$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in South Carolina Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020 Clark killing revives push to toughen police shooting rules 23 dead, dozens missing in tornado-blasted Alabama…
$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in South Carolina
Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020
Clark killing revives push to toughen police shooting rules
23 dead, dozens missing in tornado-blasted Alabama community
Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
Plan to protect Colorado River still isn’t done. Now what?
FBI: ‘Exhaustive’ work links California man to deadly bomb
Remains of air crew lost over Laos in Vietnam War identified
Telling stories of gang life, while risking their own
Northeast digs out after storm closes schools, slows commute
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.