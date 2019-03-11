202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 12:00 am 03/11/2019 12:00am
Loss of local news hinders ability to watchdog government

Feds accuse vice officer of forcing women into sex

Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port

Musk’s lawyers say tweet complied with SEC fraud settlement

Son of California councilwoman killed near USC campus

Rights group: terror watchlist shared with animal shelters

False alarm prompts massive police presence at NY hospital

Police commissioner confirmed for Baltimore’s troubled force

9-year-old Los Angeles area girl found in duffel bag ID’d

Colorado residents seek to block major oil and gas project

