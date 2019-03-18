AP Top U.S. News at 10:38 p.m. EDT

Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breaches levees ‘Angels of the sky’ offer flights into flooded Nebraska city Tens of thousands converge on California ‘poppy apocalypse’ Sharpton, family seek change a year after Stephon Clark…
Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breaches levees
‘Angels of the sky’ offer flights into flooded Nebraska city
Tens of thousands converge on California ‘poppy apocalypse’
Sharpton, family seek change a year after Stephon Clark died
Ex-Peru president arrested in California for drunkenness
Oregon Blockbuster outlasts others to become last on Earth
Truck-driving preacher charged with killing Alabama teens
R. Kelly case spotlights abuse of girls in the era of #MeToo
AP PHOTOS: World’s last Blockbuster a tribute to Gen X past
Judge: Feds can post info on FBI raid of Trump’s ex-lawyer
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.