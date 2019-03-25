AP Top U.S. News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 12:00 am 03/25/2019 12:00am
Linked by pain: 2 school massacre survivors, dad kill selves

Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike

New Jersey’s push to legalize recreational marijuana stalls

Some Americans cheer Mueller’s report, others feel let down

Hundreds mourn girl whose body was dumped on hiking trail

Marijuana ER visits climb in Denver hospital study

The Latest: Official: Probe of fire at facility to take time

More aging Americans are using pot to soothe what ails them

US experts: Too soon to pull breast implants tied to cancer

Audit: Slow Legionnaires’ response at Illinois veterans home

National News
