AP Top U.S. News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 12:00 am 03/21/2019 12:00am
Cradling children, migrant families cross border in waves

Residents fret about chemical plant fire, despite assurances

ACLU: Black man detained while moving into own Kansas home

Florida man pleads guilty to mailing bombs to Trump foes

Interior boss order aims to protect US public land access

Ex-cop says he thought he saw a gun when he shot black teen

Missouri governor declares state of emergency amid flooding

Unprecedented spring flooding possible, US forecasters say

AP: GOP won more seats in 2018 than suggested by vote share

Attorneys: 5 charged in terror case because they are Muslims

