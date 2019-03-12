202
AP Top U.S. News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 12:00 am 03/12/2019 12:00am
TV celebrities and coaches charged in college bribery scheme

Bribery scandal exposes sports side door to admissions

SAT, ACT college test makers defend integrity amid scandal

As New York probes business deals, Trump cries ‘HARASSERS’

2,200 quarantined over mumps outbreak at immigration centers

Criticism of FAA mounts as other nations ground Boeing jets

Trump’s national monument changes return to spotlight

New York, feds join to get 100K rape kits tested around US

Mother’s boyfriend charged in killing of girl found in bag

Court case centers on Native American kids in foster care

