AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 12:00 am 03/19/2019 12:00am
Records show special counsel zeroed in on Cohen early on

Smoking strong pot daily raises psychosis risk, study finds

Man maintains innocence in 1999 slayings

Jury: Roundup weed killer is major factor in man’s cancer

Floodwaters threaten millions in crop and livestock losses

Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico seek to stay in US

Colleges weigh fate of students with tainted applications

Court lets Chicago cop’s sentence stand in teen’s shooting

Poll: Support rises in all age groups for legal pot

US official declares drought plan done for Colorado River

