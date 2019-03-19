AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Records show special counsel zeroed in on Cohen early on Smoking strong pot daily raises psychosis risk, study finds Man maintains innocence in 1999 slayings Jury: Roundup weed killer is major factor in man’s cancer…
Records show special counsel zeroed in on Cohen early on
Smoking strong pot daily raises psychosis risk, study finds
Man maintains innocence in 1999 slayings
Jury: Roundup weed killer is major factor in man’s cancer
Floodwaters threaten millions in crop and livestock losses
Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico seek to stay in US
Colleges weigh fate of students with tainted applications
Court lets Chicago cop’s sentence stand in teen’s shooting
Poll: Support rises in all age groups for legal pot
US official declares drought plan done for Colorado River
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.