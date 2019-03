By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos was co-conspirator in Avenatti’s alleged extortion of Nike.

NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos was co-conspirator in Avenatti’s alleged extortion of Nike.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.