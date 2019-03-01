202
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: California towns…

AP PHOTOS: California towns tackle muck, debris after floods

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 5:06 pm 03/01/2019 05:06pm
Share
People take their boats into the water on the flooded River Road in Guerneville, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Floodwaters cut off the towns of Guerneville and Monte Rio and inundated several other communities. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A two-day winter storm rendered two Northern California communities reachable only by boat.

The rain-swollen Russian River reached nearly 46 feet (14 meters) Wednesday night, its highest level in more than 20 years. About 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures were flooded by water up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) deep.

In downtown Guerneville, part of Sonoma County’s famed wine country and a popular tourist destination, some residents paddled kayaks, canoes and rowboats along watery streets.

In Monte Rio, the first story of a hotel was almost completely under water. Drone video showed only the tops of white-trimmed doors above a swirling river of brown water.

Evacuation orders were lifted and all roads into the towns were opened Friday. Business owners and others returned to inspect the damage.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!