Anonymous customers leave $2,000 tip to surprise of waiters

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 2:30 pm 03/25/2019 02:30pm
WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Anonymous customers at a Maine restaurant seemingly approved of the eatery’s service, leaving a $2,000 tip on a $48 bill.

Silver Street Tavern waitress Samantha Clark says the couple, who asked to remain anonymous, was friendly and easy to wait on, although the man said someone took his wine glass by mistake at one point.

The Waterville Morning-Sentinel reports the man later asked to speak with a manager, and Clark says she feared he would complain.

Clark says she later learned the customers had left the large tip and instructed the manager to split it among the staff. Clark says the man is not a regular at the establishment and can’t think why he left such a generous tip.

Silver Street Tavern owner Charlie Giguere called it “a feel-good story.”

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

