CHICAGO (AP) — There’s now a judge — and a plea — in the Jussie Smollett case. The “Empire” actor has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying about being the victim of a hate crime in January. An attorney for the actor entered the plea on Smollett’s behalf during a court hearing yesterday in Chicago. Before that happened, Steven Watkins was assigned to the case. The judge has agreed to Smollett’s request to travel to New York and California to meet with his lawyers — but says the actor must give the court at least 48 hours’ notice. The next hearing in the case is set for April 17.

LORI LOUGHLIN CUT BY HALLMARK CHANNEL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hallmark Channel has cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin. The move to drop her comes a day after she was arrested in a college admissions scam. A statement from Hallmark’s parent firm says the company is “saddened” by allegations that Loughlin and about 50 others took part in a scheme to game the admissions process at several prestigious schools. Loughlin’s career and the Hallmark Channel were deeply intertwined. She’s been among its so-called “Christmas queens” who star in popular holiday movies. Loughlin also starred in the ongoing “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

TRUMP – APPRENTICE CONTESTANT

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump say they’ll appeal a ruling that would have the president tried for defamation by a former “Apprentice” contestant. The ruling, handed down yesterday, says Trump is required to deal with the case, even though he’s in office. A lawyer for Trump says his legal team disagrees with the decision — and expects to win when the matter goes before a higher court. Summer Zervos is suing Trump for defamation. She was among more than a dozen women who came out during the 2016 presidential campaign with claims of sexual misconduct against Trump. The president and his backers called the women liars.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG RETURNS TO “THE VIEW”

NEW YORK (AP) — She isn’t 100 percent by any means. But Whoopi Goldberg was well enough to make a cameo appearance on her own TV show, “The View.” She accepted hugs, embraces — and chants of “Whoopi!” from the studio audience. Her appearance yesterday comes less than a week after she said in a video that she nearly died of pneumonia. She says she’s better now — but plans to return gradually as she continues her recovery. Goldberg is 63 — and had been off the show since Feb. 6.

“ONE DAY AT A TIME” CANCELED BY NETFLIX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “One Day at a Time” is going away. Netflix is canceling the show after three seasons on the streaming site. The network says there just weren’t viewers checking out the show to continue it, though the decision to cancel was difficult. “One Day at a Time” was a reboot of the series that ran during the 1970s and 80s — and starred Bonnie Franklin and Valerie Bertinelli — this time with Latinos as the lead characters.

CARSON DALY’S TIME SLOT FILLED

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC is doing something to shake up late-night TV. It will be giving Carson Daly’s time slot to a woman of color who is a star on YouTube. The network says the new show is titled “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and will begin in September at 1:35 a.m. eastern. Singh, who has roots in India and Canada, will be the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.

CONOR McGREGOR – LAWSUIT

MIAMI (AP) — Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor is facing a civil lawsuit — as well as a criminal complaint — in connection with a dustup with a fan. A man has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $15,000, accusing McGregor of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Police say McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach early Monday when a man tried to take a photo of him. Police say McGregor slapped the phone from the man’s hand, stomped on it — and took the phone with him when he left. McGregor faces robbery and criminal mischief charges in connection with the same incident.

