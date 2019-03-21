202
Home » National News » Alabama bill would allow…

Alabama bill would allow tax refunds to fund border wall

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 8:39 pm 03/21/2019 08:39pm
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has moved forward a bill that would allow Alabamians to donate part of their state tax refunds to help build a border wall with Mexico.

Senators voted 23-6 Thursday to approve the bill by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.

It would allow residents to check a box on their state income tax form and donate to Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit started by veteran and amputee Brian Kolfage.

Marsh says it is a way for people to show support for President Donald Trump and the wall proposal.

Alabama already allows people to donate to about 20 groups and programs on their tax forms.

Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton called the proposal a Republican “feel-good” bill.

The vote fell along party lines.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!