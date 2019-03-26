202
Home » National News » 50 years for man…

50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 7:13 am 03/26/2019 07:13am
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old convicted of raping his neighbor and then offering to do work around her house to make it up to her is being sent to prison for 50 years.

Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Walding guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary in October. On Monday a judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.

Prosecutors say Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor’s house in Oct. 2017, and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes. She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.

The SunSentinel reports he offered to do landscaping or fix something around the house, which she declined. Prosecutors say he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left she called 911.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!