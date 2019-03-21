450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. customs officials say drug dogs sniffed out 450 bricks of cocaine in Philadelphia, the city’s largest seizure of the drug in more than two decades. Local, state and federal law enforcement…

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday the cocaine was found inside 13 duffel bags in a shipping container. Customs and Border Protection’s Area Port Director for Philadelphia Joseph Martella says Tuesday’s seizure amounted to more than 1,185 pounds (538 kilograms) of cocaine worth about $38 million.

Martella says the ship was ported in Guatemala before stopping in the Bahamas and was destined for the Netherlands. It wasn’t clear where the cocaine was headed or where it was added to the shipment.

It was Philadelphia’s largest seizure since 1998.

Last month, customs agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77 million at Port New York/Newark.

