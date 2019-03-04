202
Home » National News » 4-year-old boy, grandparents survive…

4-year-old boy, grandparents survive Illinois plane crash

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 10:11 pm 03/13/2019 10:11pm
Share
A firefighter checks the inside of a small single engine plane that crashed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the intersection of Floraville Road and Gillmore Lake Road northeast of Waterloo, Ill. A single engine aircraft believed to have been carrying four passengers has crashed in southern Illinois. Authorities say the plane went down Tuesday northeast of Waterloo, in Monroe County. The identity and conditions of the passengers wasn't immediately known. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and his grandparents were rescued after their small plane crashed in southern Illinois.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper PA-32 was traveling from Mobile, Alabama, when it went down Tuesday in rural Monroe County on its way to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

The plane, piloted by 62-year-old Michael Stodard of Fairhope, Alabama, crashed into the yard of Waterloo police officer Trin Daws. The officer says he and another man broke the plane’s windows with a fire extinguisher and pulled the boy out.

Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Lansing says the boy, his grandmother and his grandfather were talking when they were taken to hospitals. He says they suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Lansing says the grandmother, 61-year-old Angel Stodard, told authorities a warning light went on, oil was spewing onto the windshield and they couldn’t see.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!