202
Home » National News » 4 officers fired in…

4 officers fired in Mississippi after man’s death last month

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 9:08 am 03/06/2019 09:08am
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four police officers in Mississippi have been fired after a man died last month following a confrontation.

The city of Jackson announced the firings of three officers and a supervisor Tuesday following an internal affairs investigation of the arrest and death of 31-year-old Mario Clark.

The city said in a news release the investigation revealed violations of the officers’ general orders, though it did not explain them. Their names have not been released.

Clark’s mother, Shelia Ragland, said she called officers Feb. 14 because Clark was having a psychotic episode. He died Feb. 20.

The coroner ruled Clark’s death a homicide. The state medical examiner said his injuries were consistent with strangulation and suffocation.

Ragland said she’s glad the officers have been fired but said they should also be arrested.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!