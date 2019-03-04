202
Home » National News » 12 hurt, 50 cars…

12 hurt, 50 cars involved in pileups on California highway

By The Associated Press March 23, 2019 9:02 pm 03/23/2019 09:02pm
Share

GORMAN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say several crashes involving about 50 vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles have sent 12 people to the hospital.

The Grapevine section of the interstate was closed as emergency crews responded to the accidents Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website said the accidents occurred amid thick fog.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson said a dozen people were transported to the hospital. One was in critical condition, four others sustained minor injuries and seven more had minor injuries. The injured included a 21-month-old child and a horse in trailer that was rear-ended.

The Grapevine carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The wrecks caused traffic on northbound and southbound lanes to back up for miles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!