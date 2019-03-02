202
$2M to victim of sex abuse by priest who made him confess

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 5:13 pm 03/26/2019 05:13pm
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2019 file photo, David Poulson, center, a Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys, is taken away from court after sentencing in Brookville, Pa. It was announced Tuesday March 26 that the Diocese of Erie has agreed to pay $2 million to a man who was sexually abused as a child by Poulson, who made him say confession after the assaults. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $2 million to a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest who made him say confession after the assaults.

The settlement with the Diocese of Erie was announced Tuesday by the victim’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian.

The defrocked priest, David Poulson, was sentenced this year to 2 1/2 to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of one boy and attempted sexual assault of another.

Poulson is one of a handful of priests criminally charged as a result of a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that detailed decades of abuse by 300 priests.

A spokeswoman for the diocese says the bishop respects the victim’s right to publicly address the settlement and confirmed the agreement was signed last month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

