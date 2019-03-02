2 rescued, 1 missing after Louisiana tug capsizes

202
By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 10:53 am 03/19/2019 10:53am
MYRTLE GROVE, La. (AP) — The captain of a tug boat is missing but two crew members were rescued after the vessel capsized in the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the Seattle Slew overturned near Myrtle Grove downstream from New Orleans around 8 p.m. Monday.

Petty Officer Brandon Giles told news outlets two crew members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Giles says a helicopter and a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office boat are searching for the missing captain. A 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) stretch of the river was closed during the search.

Myrtle Grove is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of New Orleans. The names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

