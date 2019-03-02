202
Home » National News » 2 die after their…

2 die after their vehicle hits bus carrying Texas students

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019 5:42 pm 03/10/2019 05:42pm
Share

Police say two men have died after their pickup truck collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from Florida.

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Police say two men have died after their pickup truck collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from Florida.

Tyler police say five occupants of the bus — the driver, two other adults and two students — were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witness accounts indicate the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane, striking the bus, which went off the roadway.

Police say 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students from The Brook Hill School near Tyler were returning from Orlando. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Police say the pickup’s driver was 22-year-old Jeffrey Dalton Aynesworth of Rusk. The passenger was 24-year-old Payton Joseph Raymond of Flint.

___

This story has been corrected to show the pickup driver’s first name is Jeffrey, not Jeffery.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News texas
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600
500
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Today in History: March 16
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018