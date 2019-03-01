202
Home » National News » $1M bail set for…

$1M bail set for man charged with killing missing girl’s mom

By The Associated Press March 17, 2019 12:45 pm 03/17/2019 12:45pm
Share
This photo provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shows Dariaz Higgins on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A child's body found wrapped in a blanket along a Minnesota highway is believed to be that of a missing 2-year-old girl whose mom police have said was fatally shot by Higgins, her former pimp, authorities announced Saturday. (Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cash bond is set at $1 million for a 34-year-old man accused of killing a missing girl’s mother in Milwaukee.

Dariaz Higgins appeared in court Sunday on charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman last week.

Higgins is the father of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson. Authorities say a child’s body found wrapped in a blanket along a southern Minnesota highway on Friday night is believed to be Noelani’s.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. That death remains under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive in the death of Sierra Robinson. Police said Higgins was Robinson’s pimp and they had been romantically involved but were no longer together.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!