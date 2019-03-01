202
Home » National News » 1 killed, 3 wounded…

1 killed, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 3:25 pm 03/16/2019 03:25pm
Share

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say shots fired at a “residential speakeasy” in New Jersey has claimed the life of one person and wounded three others.

County prosecutors and police say officers were in front of the Camden home when they heard gunshots around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers approached the home, described as a local “residential speakeasy” or illegal bar, as people were leaving and found the four victims. They were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Authorities said 27-year-old Resean McCormick was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are being treated. One of the three was earlier said to be in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said, contrary to earlier reports, that no arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

___

This story has been corrected to show investigators now say no arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!