1 killed, 3 injured after street racing crash in Albuquerque

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 1:02 pm 03/24/2019 01:02pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say street racers in southwest Albuquerque have killed a pedestrian and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.

Police say it appears a woman was crossing a street Saturday night when she was fatally struck by one of the vehicles racing down a street.

They say one of the vehicles then crashed into an apartment building.

Police say three of the four people in the car that crashed were taken to a hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

They say the driver is in police custody and the other car involved in the race didn’t stop.

The names of the dead woman, the three injured people and the arrested driver haven’t been released yet by police.

Topics:
National News
