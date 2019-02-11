Woman drives car into police station lobby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are trying to determine why a woman crashed through the lobby of a police station with an infant in her car. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the Los…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are trying to determine why a woman crashed through the lobby of a police station with an infant in her car.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division station in San Pedro.

LAPD video shows the woman maneuvering around barriers, crashing through the glass doors and pulling into the lobby. The woman then backs out, nearly knocking over an officer who had to dodge out of the way from her open car door.

The woman and the infant were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Her name has not been released.

