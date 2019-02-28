202
Wisconsin man faces at least his 10th drunken driving charge

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 10:33 pm 02/28/2019 10:33pm
This Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, photo provided by Oconto County (Wis.) Jail shows Douglas Kluth. Kluth is facing at least his 10th drunken driving charge. Sixty-six-year-old Kluth of Green Bay, Wis., was arrested early Wednesday in Oconto County. Authorities allege he had an open beer on the center console of his car. (Oconto County Jail via AP)

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is facing at least his 10th drunken driving charge.

Sixty-six-year-old Douglas Kluth of Green Bay was arrested early Wednesday in Oconto County. Authorities allege he had an open beer on the center console of his car.

Officials say the State Patrol was helping with traffic when Kluth parked his vehicle and approached a trooper. The trooper saw the beer on the console.

The complaint says Kluth had a valid driver’s license. He was charged with operating while intoxicated, 10th or more offense.

WLUK-TV reports bond was set at $25,000 cash Wednesday. If convicted, Kluth faces up to 15 years in prison.

Wisconsin is the only state that treats a first-time drunken driving offense as a civil violation , not a crime. New Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he’s open to criminalizing first offenses.

