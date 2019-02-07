Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Where investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him: WHAT’S THIS ALL ABOUT? Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia and whether…

Where investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT’S THIS ALL ABOUT?

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign.

___

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW?

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced a sweeping new congressional investigation. Schiff said it would include “the scope and scale” of Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election, the “extent of any links and/or coordination” between Russians and Trump’s associates, whether foreign actors have sought to hold leverage over Trump or his family and associates, and whether anyone has sought to obstruct any of the relevant investigations.

Schiff’s investigation comes after Republicans on the panel closed their own probe last year, saying there was no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

The Senate intelligence committee is also investigating the Russian meddling. That bipartisan probe has been ongoing since early 2017.

On Monday, federal prosecutors in New York have issued a wide-ranging subpoena into Trump’s inaugural committee. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the subpoena is part of “a hysteria” over the fact that Trump is president.

That case is separate from Mueller’s Russia probe, which is still shadowing the president. So far, Mueller has charged 34 people, including several close to the president. But he has yet to accuse anyone close to the Trump campaign of conspiring with the Kremlin to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton and help Trump win the election.

___

SO … DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

There is no smoking gun when it comes to the question of Russia collusion. But the evidence so far shows that a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period, and several lied about the communication.

There is also evidence that some people in the president’s orbit were discussing a possible email dump from WikiLeaks before it occurred. American intelligence agencies and Mueller have said Russia was the source of hacked material released by WikiLeaks during the campaign that was damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential effort.

___

OTHER QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER:

—WHAT ABOUT OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE? That is another unresolved question that Mueller is pursuing. Investigators have examined key episodes such as Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and his fury over the recusal from the investigation by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

—WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ALL THIS? Trump has repeatedly slammed the Mueller investigation as a “witch hunt” and insisted there was “NO COLLUSION” with Russia. He also says his former lawyer, Cohen, lied to get a lighter sentence in New York.

—WHEN WILL IT ALL WRAP UP? It’s unclear. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the probe is “close to being completed” — the first official sign that Mueller’s investigation may be wrapping up. But he gave no specific timetable.

___

For more in-depth information, follow AP coverage at https://apnews.com/TrumpInvestigations

