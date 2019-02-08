202
Warren picks a faded mill city for presidential announcement

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 6:10 am 02/08/2019 06:10am
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to launch her presidential campaign in one of New England’s poorest and most heavily Latino communities.

John Cluverius, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts, says Lawrence, Massachusetts, provides an ideal backdrop for the Democrat’s announcement Saturday.

The faded mill city was once a center of America’s textile industry and has a long history of welcoming immigrants. It’s now 80 percent Latino.

But President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticized the city for being a hub for the heroin trade. They’ve also taken aim at its sanctuary city policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

Carmen Reyes is among the many residents who say Warren’s announcement is a positive development as the city recovers from September’s natural gas explosions and fires.

