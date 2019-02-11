202
Home » National News » W.Va. GOP chief rebukes…

W.Va. GOP chief rebukes delegate’s remarks on gay community

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 11:53 am 02/11/2019 11:53am
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Republican Party has denounced comments from a GOP member of the House of Delegates about the gay community.

State GOP chairwoman Melody Potter says in a statement Mercer County Delegate Eric Porterfield’s comments were “hateful, hurtful, and do not reflect the values of our country, our state, and the Republican Party.”

Porterfield said last week he thinks LGBTQ groups are “socialists,” ”discriminatory bigots” and “a modern day version of the Ku Klux Klan.” He also called the gay community a “terrorist group.”

Porterfield says he received threats after earlier remarks in a committee meeting in support of an amendment that would overrule local ordinances which protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination. The amendment failed.

Potter says “intolerant and hateful views hold us back, divide us, and hurt our state.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500