Vape pen causes small fire as passengers board plane

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 12:01 pm 02/14/2019 12:01pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A small fire caused by an overheated vape pen battery delayed a Houston-bound flight from New York’s LaGuardia airport.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the boarding of a SkyWest flight operating as s Delta Connection.

Video posted online shows a flight attendant using a fire extinguisher on a flaming bag, which was in an overhead storage bin.

A passenger, Rex Sakamoto of New York City, tells WCBS someone yelled “fire” and there was a smell “like a campfire.”

An airline statement says passengers “deplaned routinely” and continued on a different aircraft.

Topics:
Living News National News
