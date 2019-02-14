Vape pen causes small fire as passengers board plane

NEW YORK (AP) — A small fire caused by an overheated vape pen battery delayed a Houston-bound flight from New York’s LaGuardia airport. The incident occurred on Wednesday during the boarding of a SkyWest flight…
NEW YORK (AP) — A small fire caused by an overheated vape pen battery delayed a Houston-bound flight from New York’s LaGuardia airport.
The incident occurred on Wednesday during the boarding of a SkyWest flight operating as s Delta Connection.
Video posted online shows a flight attendant using a fire extinguisher on a flaming bag, which was in an overhead storage bin.
A passenger, Rex Sakamoto of New York City, tells WCBS someone yelled “fire” and there was a smell “like a campfire.”
An airline statement says passengers “deplaned routinely” and continued on a different aircraft.
