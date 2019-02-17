202
Home » National News » USS Tulsa commissioned as…

USS Tulsa commissioned as the US Navy’s newest warship

By The Associated Press February 17, 2019 1:23 pm 02/17/2019 01:23pm
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A vessel that bears the name of Oklahoma’s second-largest city has been commissioned as the newest warship in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

The USS Tulsa was commissioned on Saturday at a pier in San Francisco. The warship is an Independence-class combat ship designed to patrol coastlines. It’s the eighth ship of its kind in the Navy’s fleet.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma says the ship is one of the most technologically advanced in the world. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Lankford said the massive vessel does not have a traditional rudder or propeller and operates more like a catamaran and a jet ski with a high draft, sitting just 14 feet (4 meters) in the water.

The warship features electronic components made by a Tulsa firm, U.S. Pioneer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500