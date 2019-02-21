202
Home » National News » US says airfares hit…

US says airfares hit new lows after factoring inflation

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 2:53 pm 02/21/2019 02:53pm
Share
FILE- In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo a traveler walks with a suitcase through the terminal at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. The average fare for airline travel within the United States has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track in 1995, after adjusting for inflation, the The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said Thursday. However, that doesn't count fees that airlines add for things like checking a bag, getting a better seat, or moving up in the boarding line. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The average fare for airline travel within the United States has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track in 1995, after adjusting for inflation.

However, that doesn’t count fees that airlines add for things like checking a bag, getting a better seat, or moving up in the boarding line.

Airlines get an increasing share of their revenue from those fees and from deals with credit-card providers, helping them remain profitable.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said Thursday that the average domestic itinerary was $343 in the third quarter of last year. The average round trip was $417, and the average one-way ticket was $249.

The overall figure of $343 is down $2 from the third quarter of 2017 and $7 lower than the second quarter of 2018.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News National News Travel News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!