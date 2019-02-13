US House Democrats’ voting rights inquiry headed to Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. House Democrats are bringing a voting rights inquiry to Georgia as they look into allegations of voter suppression during the 2018 elections. A House subcommittee will hold a Feb. 19 field…

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. House Democrats are bringing a voting rights inquiry to Georgia as they look into allegations of voter suppression during the 2018 elections.

A House subcommittee will hold a Feb. 19 field hearing in Atlanta on “voting rights and election administration in Georgia.”

Peter Whippy is communications director for the Committee on House Administration. He said Wednesday that the hearing would focus on issues like purging of voter rolls and poll closings.

Voting rights became a flashpoint in last year’s gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, who won.

Abrams accused Kemp, who was then Georgia’s secretary of state, of using his position as the state’s chief elections officer to suppress minority votes. Kemp vehemently denied the charge and said he was merely following state law.

