By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US appeals court blesses AT&T’s $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, affirming no harm to consumers, competition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US appeals court blesses AT&T’s $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, affirming no harm to consumers, competition.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.