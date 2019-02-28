202
Clarification: United States-Venezuela story

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 11:05 am 02/28/2019 11:05am
Venezuelan migrants rest from clashing with Venezuelan National Guards blocking the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, in La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. A U.S.-backed drive to deliver foreign aid to Venezuela on Saturday met strong resistance as troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro blocked the convoys at the border and fired tear gas on protesters. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — In a story Feb. 25, The Associated Press reported that forces loyal to Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro set fire to humanitarian aid. The story should have said eyewitnesses said the forces set fire to the aid but the government denies it and blames protesters.

