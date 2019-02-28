Clarification: United States-Venezuela story

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — In a story Feb. 25, The Associated Press reported that forces loyal to Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro set fire to humanitarian aid. The story should have said eyewitnesses said the forces set…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — In a story Feb. 25, The Associated Press reported that forces loyal to Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro set fire to humanitarian aid. The story should have said eyewitnesses said the forces set fire to the aid but the government denies it and blames protesters.

