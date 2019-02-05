Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

STATE OF UNION-THE LATEST The Latest: Georgia’s Abrams contrasts Dems in SOTU response WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams is declaring that the recent partial federal government shutdown was “a stunt engineered…

STATE OF UNION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Georgia’s Abrams contrasts Dems in SOTU response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams is declaring that the recent partial federal government shutdown was “a stunt engineered by the president of the United States.”

Democrats tapped the former Georgia House minority leader deliver their party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

She drew a series of contrasts with Republicans on issues like health care, gun control and immigration.

Abrams said that a few weeks ago she volunteered to distribute meals to federal workers furloughed during the nation’s longest government shutdown. She accused Trump of making their “livelihoods a pawn for political games.”

The government shut down for more than a month over Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion for his promised border wall with Mexico.

STATE OF UNION-ABRAMS

Countering Trump, Stacey Abrams to offer case for community

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams will deliver her party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address by arguing for a more unified society that gives every American a chance at prosperity.

Abrams’ speech on Tuesday comes months after she narrowly lost her bid to become America’s first black female governor.

She is the first black woman to deliver a State of the Union response.

National Democrats are now trying to persuade her to run for the Senate in 2020.

Abrams plans to outline a Democratic priority list on health care, education and middle-class help.

Abrams isn’t the only one set to respond to Trump. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak after Abrams as he decides whether to run for president again in 2020.

ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi considers abortion ban after fetal heartbeat

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are considering what could become one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Bills that passed legislative committees Tuesday would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Supporters and opponents anticipate a court fight.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign one of the bills that are moving to the full House and Senate for more work.

An Iowa judge struck down a similar law there last month.

Mississippi last year enacted a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. A federal judge declared it unconstitutional. The state is asking an appeals court to overturn that ruling.

Several states could consider tighter abortion restrictions to get a legal challenge up to the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

PEOPLE-LIAM NEESON-THE LATEST

The Latest: No Red carpet for Liam Neeson film premiere

NEW YORK (AP) — The red carpet at the premiere of Liam Neeson’s newest film has been abruptly canceled amid fallout from the actor’s comments about decades-old thoughts he had about killing a black person.

Organizers of the New York premiere of “Cold Pursuit” informed journalists that interviews and photo opportunities had been canceled on Tuesday afternoon, a couple hours before the event was supposed to start. The film’s screening Tuesday night will continue as planned.

The changes came hours after Neeson appeared on “Good Morning America” to address his comments, telling interviewer Robin Roberts that he is not a racist. He was quoted in an interview by the Independent on Monday describing his violent thoughts about killing a black person nearly 40 years ago after learning that someone close to him had been raped.

The actor told Roberts discussion talk about these things is needed because bigotry and racism exist.

This story has been corrected to show that the red carpet for the film premiere, not the entire event, has been canceled.

21 SAVAGE ARREST-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: 21 Savage attorneys say he came to the US at 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for rapper 21 Savage say the 26-year-old has lived in the U.S. since age 7, and the federal immigration authorities who are detaining him are incorrect that he has a felony conviction on his record.

Kuck Baxter Immigration, the law firm representing the rapper whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, issued the new statement Tuesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had said when announcing Abraham-Joseph’s arrest in the Atlanta area Sunday that he had come to the U.S. at age 12 in 2005. But Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers say that was a return to the U.S. after a brief return visit to his birthplace in England.

Both sides agree Abraham-Joseph’s legal status ended in 2006.

21 Savage’s attorneys also said ICE was incorrect in saying he had a criminal conviction. Fulton county prosecutors say records are sealed and they can’t comment on that case.

An ICE spokesman declined further.

LUNAR NEW YEAR-AMERICAN CULTURE

Lunar New Year allows US companies to find prosperity too

As Asian-Americans across the U.S. mark the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, they can celebrate by eating Mickey Mouse-shaped tofu, sporting a pair of Year of the Pig-inspired Nike shoes and snacking on pricey cupcakes.

In recent years, the Lunar or Chinese New Year, which people around the globe are ringing in Tuesday, seems to have achieved all-American status.

Major companies are celebrating — and capitalizing — on a holiday that at its heart is about being with loved ones and wishing for prosperity and good luck.

Between now and Feb. 17, Disney California Adventure Park is offering “Asian eats.” Nike is issuing a limited-edition Chinese New Year shoe collection.

Even if the merchandise is a loose interpretation, it’s a gateway for some to learn about the Asian holiday.

___

Follow Terry Tang on Twitter at twitter.com/ttangAP

PLANE CRASH-NEIGHBORHOOD-THE LATEST

The Latest: California crash pilot wasn’t ex-Chicago officer

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago Police Department says it has no record that the pilot killed in a deadly California plane crash was a retired officer.

The Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Department identified the pilot on Monday as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini and said he was a retired Chicago police officer who had been living in Nevada.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email to The Associated Press there is no record of an officer by that name ever working in Chicago.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says coroner’s investigators recovered credentials from Pastini that appeared to identify him as a retired Chicago officer.

Braun says discussions with the Chicago department Monday night determined the credentials are not legitimate.

Braun says the identification of the pilot as Antonio Pastini is not in question.

VATICAN-NUN ABUSE

Pope acknowledges priests, bishops have sexually abused nuns

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis has for the first time publicly acknowledged the scandal of priests and bishops sexually abusing nuns, and says he is committed to doing more to fight the problem.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Francis said: “Should we do something more? Yes. Is there the will? Yes. But it’s a path that we have already begun.”

Francis noted that Pope Benedict XVI had taken action against a French order after some of its religious sisters had been reduced to “sexual slavery” at the hands of priests or their founder.

The issue has come to the forefront amid the Catholic Church’s overall reckoning with the sexual abuse of minors and the #MeToo-inspired acknowledgement that adults can be victims of abuse when there is an imbalance of power in a relationship.

TRUMP-TRAVEL EXPENSES

Watchdog: 4 Mar-a-Lago trips in 2017 cost taxpayers $14m

NEW YORK (AP) — A government watchdog says President Donald Trump’s four trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in early 2017 cost taxpayers nearly $14 million.

The Government Accountability Office says in a report Tuesday that travel and accommodations, Secret Service expenses, deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs and other costs for the trips between February 3 and March 5 in 2017 tallied to $13.6 million. About $60,000 of the tab went directly to Mar-a-Lago.

The report provides one of the clearest pictures yet of the costs of the president to travel, and how much of that money goes back to his own properties.

The report also found Secret Service costs for three trips abroad by Trump’s two adult sons and their spouses in early 2017 cost $396,000.

The report was requested by Democratic members of Congress.

ELECTION 2020-BETO O’ROURKE-OPRAH

Oprah offers big stage for Beto O’Rourke’s reemergence

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke’s weeks of near-silence are coming to an end on a massive stage, as he sits down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The appearance Tuesday on “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square” will test the former Texas congressman’s charisma ahead of a possible presidential campaign.

O’Rourke dazzled Democrats last year by nearly defeating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. But his presidential prospects have been overshadowed more recently with the generally well-received 2020 campaign launches of Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

O’Rourke isn’t expected to announce a decision one way or the other while taping a program that won’t air until Feb. 16. But being associated with a Democratic powerbroker like Winfrey could prove invaluable should he join the race.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.