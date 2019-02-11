Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST The Latest: Budget deal calls for far less border wall money WASHINGTON (AP) — Three people familiar with Congress’ tentative border security deal tell The Associated Press that the accord would provide…

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Budget deal calls for far less border wall money

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three people familiar with Congress’ tentative border security deal tell The Associated Press that the accord would provide $1.375 billion to build 55 miles of new border barriers.

That’s well below the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump demanded to build over 200 miles of wall along the Mexican boundary. The money will be for vertical steel slats called bollards, not a solid wall.

Democrats dropped their proposal to limit the number of detained immigrants caught inside the U.S. to a daily average of 16,500. Republicans opposed that demand. There is currently no such limit.

Bargainers agreed to fund 40,520 beds to detain immigrants entering or in the U.S. illegally. That’s the same number funded last year, though the actual figure held is around 49,000.

The sources described details of the still-secret agreement only on condition of anonymity.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump can’t see himself with a White House dog

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas, to push for his border wall took a strange twist when he began a tangent on dogs.

Trump says he’s impressed by German shepherds and their ability to sniff out illicit drugs, but doesn’t see himself getting a dog while at the White House.

Trump says he wouldn’t mind having a dog, but he doesn’t have the time.

He asked the crowd, “How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” The crowd laughed loudly in response.

He then shook off the thought, saying, “It feels a little phony to me.”

He noted that some people have told him it would be good politically to have a dog. He ended up not buying that one though, saying, “That’s not the relationship I have with my people.”

__

VIRGINIA POLITICS-BLACKFACE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fairfax accuser’s lawyer urges public hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The lawyer representing one of the women who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault is urging state lawmakers not to delay a public hearing on the matter.

Attorney Nancy Erika Smith released the statement Monday on behalf of Meredith Watson after it became clear that lawmakers are not moving forward anytime soon with impeachment proceedings against Fairfax.

Smith said Fairfax should have to testify publicly. There’s been no indication so far that legislative leaders want public hearings on the matter.

Watson, a former classmate of Fairfax’s at Duke University, and Vanessa Tyson, a California college professor, have both said the Democratic lieutenant governor sexually assaulted them several years ago.

Fairfax has denied the allegations and called for the FBI and other authorities to investigate.

JEFF BEZOS-NATIONAL ENQUIRER

Bezos probe concludes mistress’ brother was Enquirer source

WASHINGTON (AP) — Private investigators working for Jeff Bezos have determined the brother of the Amazon CEO’s mistress leaked the couple’s intimate text messages to the National Enquirer.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Monday to The Associated Press. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Enquirer published a story last month that included racy texts between Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Bezos said the tabloid later threatened to expose his revealing photos if he didn’t have his private investigators back off.

The person says those investigators identified Michael Sanchez, a California talent manager, as the person who leaked the texts.

Sanchez didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Monday.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Washington state braces for more now

SEATTLE (AP) — Schools and universities closed across Washington state and the Legislature cancelled all hearings Monday as the Northwest dealt with snow and ice and prepared for more as a series of winter storms socked the region.

In northern Utah commuters faced icy roads and several traffic accidents were reported along the Wasatch Front.

In parts of Washington state a winter storm watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon. The greater Seattle area has already been hit by three snow storms this month and the National Weather Service reports that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had received 14.1 inches (36 centimeters) of snow so far in February.

In Olympia, Washington, state lawmakers cancelled meetings and the University of Washington in Seattle called off classes.

DEMOCRATS-ISRAEL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump: Rep. Omar should be ashamed of comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says freshman Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar “should be ashamed of herself” over tweets suggesting that a powerful pro-Israel interest group paid members of Congress to support Israel.

The Minnesota congresswoman “unequivocally” apologized earlier Monday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats rebuked her. She said she had no intention of offending anyone and thanked her colleagues for educating her on anti-Semitic tropes.

On Air Force One flying to a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, Trump said that Omar had made “a terrible statement” and that he didn’t find her apology to be adequate. Asked what she should have said, Trump replied, “She knows what to say.”

DOG SHOW-THE LATEST

The Latest: A schipperke wins Westminster nonsporting group

NEW YORK (AP) — Add a schipperke to the list of dogs who might become the first of their breed to the win the Westminster dog show.

Colton the schipperke won the nonsporting group at Madison Square Garden and advanced to the final ring of seven Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, a longhaired dachshund and Havanese took their groups. They haven’t been chosen as America’s top dog, either.

TEXTING SUICIDE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Aunt of teen who took his life: justice was done

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — An aunt of the teen who killed himself after his girlfriend encouraged him to says his family believes justice has been served.

Conrad Roy III’s aunt spoke to reporters Monday after 22-year-old Michelle Carter was taken into custody to begin serving her 15-month jail sentence for an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Becky Maki said Carter’s case has been a long and difficult ordeal for Roy’s family. Carter was convicted in 2017 but was allowed to remain free while she appealed in state court.

Maki said it was painful to hear the details of Roy’s death over again in the media and that his family is grateful this is the end.

But Joe Cataldo, an attorney for Carter, said after that the “legal fight is not over.” Carter’s lawyers plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD-THE LATEST

The Latest: New sentence sought for Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ attorney general says he’s asking the state Supreme Court to order a new sentence for the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that he’s asked for a court order that would send Jason Van Dyke’s case back to the trial judge for a new sentence. It’s a rare move for prosecutors.

Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke in January to six years and nine months in prison.

The special prosecutor, Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon, had asked for a sentence of between 18 and 20 years. The defense sought probation.

Both Raoul and McMahon steered clear Monday of saying whether they believed the sentence handed down by Gaughan was too short, but their filing sets in motion a legal battle that could ultimately result in the court force the judge to impose a longer sentence.

This item has been corrected to reflect that Raoul and McMahon did not directly address whether they think the sentence was too short.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.