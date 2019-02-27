Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

BC-TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT-THE LATEST The Latest: Kim indicates he’s willing to denuclearize HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he wouldn’t be holding a second summit with President Donald Trump if he…

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he wouldn’t be holding a second summit with President Donald Trump if he weren’t willing to make good on his denuclearization pledge.

Asked by a U.S. reporter Thursday in Hanoi whether he’s willing to denuclearize, Kim responded: “If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now.”

Trump told reporters that that’s what the two are discussing during their second day of talks.

Kim was also asked if the leaders would be talking about human rights, which he’s accused of abusing. But Trump responded to the question instead, telling reporters: “We’re discussing everything.”

The comments came as the two met with an expanded coterie of aides, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Former lawyer casts Trump as ‘racist,’ ‘con man’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is casting the president as a racist and a con man who used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex.

Cohen also says Trump lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.

Cohen told lawmakers Wednesday that Trump had advance knowledge and embraced the news that emails damaging to Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign.

But he also said he had no “direct evidence” that Trump or his aides colluded with Russia to get him elected, the primary question of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Cohen previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. He is testifying behind closed doors before the House intelligence panel Thursday.

TRANSGENDER TROOPS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Transgender troops say they excel in military

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Transgender troops testifying for the first time to Congress say transitioning to another sex made them stronger, while Pentagon officials defended the Trump administration’s desire to bar people like them from enlisting in the future.

Congressional Democrats said at the hearing Wednesday by members of the House Armed Services Committee that President Donald Trump’s policy is based on discrimination and likened it to the Army’s ban on blacks in the 1940s.

Retired Air Force Gen. James N. Stewart, who is now performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, defended Trump’s policy that is held up in litigation. He says it is not a ban, but the military cannot make “special accommodations” for people with a medical condition.

WESTERN STORMS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Idaho ski resort closes due to too much snow

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s rural mountain towns have been hit hard by several feet of snow this month— so much snow, in fact, that one ski area was forced to close while workers try to dig out equipment and make the slopes safe for skiers.

The Soldier Mountain ski resort near the small town of Fairfield reported that it would be closed Thursday because of too much snow. The ski area could receive another foot of snow this week.

The National Weather Service says weather spotters in the small town of Featherville have reported 60 inches (1.52 meters) of snow since Feb. 22.

The mountain town of Stanley became marooned Wednesday after all three highways leading to the town were closed because of drifting snow, avalanches and the risk of more slides.

TRUMP LAWYER-BUFFALO BILLS

Cohen says Trump inflated his wealth in bid to buy Bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen told lawmakers that Donald Trump grossly overstated his wealth before becoming president, including inflating his assets during a failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The claim made during Cohen’s testimony Wednesday raises questions about whether Trump could face legal trouble if he misrepresented his worth in applying for a loan to buy the NFL team.

Experts said a criminal case against Trump appears unlikely for several reasons. But Cohen’s claim could affect the court of public opinion at a time when lawmakers are discussing the possibility of impeachment.

Trump was one of three known finalists to buy the Bills in the summer of 2014 following the death of franchise founder Ralph Wilson.

He lost out to NHL Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Wawrow reported from Buffalo, New York.

CHICAGO-MAYORAL ELECTION

Contrasts abound for 2 black women in Chicago mayoral runoff

CHICAGO (AP) — A political outsider who campaigned on reforming Chicago’s police department says voters likely had the fatal police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald on their minds when they advanced her to a runoff featuring two black female candidates for mayor.

Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot’s first-place finish in Tuesday’s opening round of voting was somewhat surprising considering the 14-candidate field featured prominent state and local leaders and a member of the Daley dynasty.

Instead, Lightfoot’s outsider candidacy will be matched up against the ultimate insider, Toni Preckwinkle — a longtime member of the City Council who now holds the top job in Cook County. They are both black women who campaigned as progressives, but that’s largely where the similarities end.

MEASLES Q&A

How ‘completely avoidable’ measles cases continue to climb

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has counted more measles cases in the first two months of this year than in all of 2017, and part of the rising threat is misinformation that makes some parents balk at a crucial vaccine, federal health officials told Congress at a hearing Wednesday.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing bemoaned what’s called “vaccine hesitancy,” meaning when people refuse or delay vaccinations.

The disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but cases have been rising in recent years, and 2019 is shaping up to be a bad one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 159 cases so far this year in 10 states. That compares to 372 cases last year, and 120 in 2017.

MASSAGE PARLOR PROSTITUTION

New solutions for the old problem of illegal massage parlors

BOSTON (AP) — The massage parlor sting in Florida that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a reminder of the human trafficking and abuse taking place across America behind the darkened windows of many brothels posing as spas.

Anti-trafficking activists say it also shows how hard the problems are to address. Police are building major cases to break up crime networks and focusing on arresting customers rather than prostitutes while states seek to better regulate the massage industry.

Stephanie Clark is executive director at Amirah, a nonprofit that runs a safe house for women escaping sex trafficking in Massachusetts. She says the multibillion-dollar industry is always 10 steps ahead of the authorities.

As many as 9,000 illegal massage parlors are believed to be operating in more than 1,000 cities nationwide.

