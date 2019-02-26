Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY House to vote on measure revoking Trump’s emergency order WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tuesday’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House comes on legislation to revoke Trump’s executive order from earlier this month and would send it to the Republican-held Senate, where it would take only a handful of GOP defections to pass it.

Trump is likely to prevail in the end since he could use his first-ever veto to kill the measure if it passes Congress, but the White House is seeking to minimize defections among the president’s GOP allies to avoid embarrassment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has left the Senate intelligence committee’s offices after more than nine hours behind closed doors.

Cohen said after leaving the interview that he appreciates the opportunity to “clear the record and tell the truth.” Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to the panel in 2017 about a real estate project in Moscow.

He has since turned on the president and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

Cohen says he is looking forward to testifying at the House Oversight and Reform Committee Wednesday so he can “tell the American people my story.”

He says he is “going to let the American people decide exactly who is telling the truth.”

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the relationship between the U.S. and Vietnam an “example” of what can become of North Korea if it gives up its nuclear weapons.

Trump paid a courtesy call Wednesday to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.

Trump says, “We both felt very good about having this very important summit in Vietnam because you really are an example as to what can happen, with good thinking.”

The Vietnamese leader says his country has “been making all necessary preparations to ensure the best conditions for the success of this very special meeting.”

Trump is thanking Vietnam for hosting the summit and for agreeing to new trade deals with American companies, including Boeing.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared the winner of a troubled election in Africa’s most populous country.

The former military dictator won easily, by nearly 4 million votes, despite widespread criticism that he had not delivered enough on his promises to fight corruption and insecurity and strengthen the economy.

Top opposition challenger Atiku Abubakar made sweeping pledges to lift millions of people out of poverty, but in the end many Nigerians were wary of past corruption allegations and his proposal to privatize the state oil company in Africa’s largest producer of crude.

The election was postponed for a week at the last minute, and voting was marked by hours-long delays and deadly violence that observers said kept some people away from the polls.

CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor in northern Illinois with no experience running for political office, has come out on top in Chicago’s crowded mayoral race and advances to a runoff.

Lightfoot, who could become the first African-American woman to lead the nation’s third-largest city, was the top vote-getter in a field of 14 Tuesday. She advances to a runoff election on April 2 against the candidate with the second-highest vote.

Lightfoot was an appointee of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s to two separate policing boards before announcing plans to run against him. He later announced he wouldn’t run for re-election.

Lightfoot, the first openly gay female to run for Chicago mayor, has been critical of efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department in the wake of the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse faces his first night in custody following a sentencing hearing for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.

Victoria state County Court jury unanimously convicted Cardinal George Pell in December of abusing two 13-year-olds in a rear room of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996.

But unusually, Pell wasn’t taken into custody immediately because he had surgery scheduled in Sydney to have both knees replaced.

Pell’s sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday.

Pell could face 50 years in prison. His convictions were suppressed by a court order until Tuesday.

Pell’s lawyers lodged an appeal and will apply for bail in the Court of Appeal later Wednesday. No date has been set for an appeal hearing.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The United Methodist Church faces a likely surge in defections and acts of defiance now that delegates have rejected a move to ease the church’s ban on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy.

The delegates from the U.S. and abroad are meeting in St. Louis to set policy for America’s second-largest Protestant denomination, with 12.6 million members worldwide, including nearly 7 million in the United States.

The vote was taken Tuesday. Delegates are now taking up a competing measure that would tighten enforcement of the LGBT bans and encourage Methodists who opposed those policies to leave the church.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The former GOP congressman who once held a seat now embroiled in a ballot-fraud scandal says he doesn’t plan to run in the special election that was just called.

Former U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger was unseated in May by Republican Mark Harris in the 9th District primary.

Harris led a Democrat in the general election before evidence of ballot fraud spurred the state to call for a new election. Harris on Tuesday announced he won’t run again.

Pittenger told The Associated Press that it was “good for the country and the party” that Harris wasn’t running. When asked why, he said simply: “I think it’s just obvious.”

Pittenger said he doesn’t intend to run again for his old seat. He said he’s “very engaged” in a series of conferences on counter-terrorism and security issues.

A date for the new election has not been announced.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say dozens of people are believed buried by a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in North Sulawesi province.

The national disaster agency said Wednesday that one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured.

Its statement said, “It is estimated that as many as 60 people are buried under landslide and rock material.”

The agency said the mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to unstable soil and the large number of mining holes.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A river in Northern California’s wine country has reached flood stage and forecasters expect it to rise even more as a winter storm lashes the region.

The National Weather Service says the Russian River in Sonoma County topped 32 feet Tuesday evening and it could crest at more than 46 feet by Wednesday night.

The river has repeatedly flooded during heavy rains but this is the highest the waters have risen in more than two decades.

Authorities earlier ordered thousands of people in two dozen communities to evacuate. The order covers a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of the river.

Several other Northern California creeks and rivers are expected to crest their banks before the storm eases out of the region. Meanwhile, heavy snow has prompted the closure of several roads in the Sierra Nevada.

