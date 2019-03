AUSTRALIA-CARDINAL CHARGED-THE LATEST The Latest: Victim’s father to sue church over Pell abuse MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian man who was sexually abused decades ago by Cardinal George Pell says he has experienced “shame,…

AUSTRALIA-CARDINAL CHARGED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Victim’s father to sue church over Pell abuse

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian man who was sexually abused decades ago by Cardinal George Pell says he has experienced “shame, loneliness, depression and struggle.”

The man issued a statement after it was publicly revealed that Pell had been convicted in December of the assault. The court until Tuesday had forbidden publication of any details about the trial.

The man was one of two former choirboys that Pell was convicted of molesting moments after celebrating Mass in 1996 when Pell was archbishop. The boys were 13 at the time.

In his statement, the man said it had taken him years to understand the impact the assault had on his life. The man cannot be identified because it is illegal to name victims of sexual assault in Victoria state.

BC-TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kim’s limo arrives in Hanoi for Trump summit

DONG DANG, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s limousine has rolled into Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, ahead of his meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump.

Roads on Tuesday were shut down from the border with China all the way to Hanoi, 170 kilometers (106 miles) away, and soldiers and police milled around the Melia Hotel where Kim was set to stay. Crowds of citizens and throngs of media stood behind barricades hoping to catch a glimpse of the North Korean leader.

Outside of the city’s famed opera house, around the corner from the Metropole Hotel, which is thought to be the summit venue, hundreds of people waited to catch a look at the motorcade.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Security Council sets open meeting on Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an open meeting Tuesday on the latest events in Venezuela at the request of the United States.

U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo is expected to brief the afternoon meeting.

The Security Council is divided over Venezuela. The U.S. and many Western and Latin American nations back opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, while Russia, China and other countries support President Nicolas Maduro and oppose any interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The U.S. call for the meeting follows a widely publicized effort by Guaido to deliver humanitarian aid to the economically devastated nation that met strong resistance from security forces loyal to Maduro.

The Trump administration announced new sanctions on Maduro’s allies Monday.

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Suburban Chicago woman posts R. Kelly’s bail

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for R. Kelly to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges.

The Chicago Tribune reports that court records show a 47-year-old Romeoville, Illinois, woman posted the bail — 10 percent of the $1 million bond that a judge set — on Monday. The newspaper reports she identified herself on the bond slip as “a friend” of the singer.

Kelly had been behind bars since his arrest on Friday.

His release Monday from a Chicago jail came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces. He’s accused of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

IRAN

Iran’s foreign minister resigns

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has resigned.

IRNA cited a spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, confirming Zarif resigned after an Instagram post from the longtime diplomat offered an “apology” for his “inability to continue to his service.”

There was no immediate reason offered for what prompted Zarif’s resignation.

However, the diplomat was the driving force behind Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. That deal is now on the verge of collapse after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord last year.

PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE

Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts on the morning of the AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City later that day.

According to documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office on Monday, it was his second visit to the parlor in less than 24 hours.

The documents say Kraft arrived at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. He was videotaped receiving oral and manual sex from a woman at the spa in Jupiter. Officials say he gave her a $100 bill and another bill.

Kraft and 24 other men were charged last week with soliciting a prostitute as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking.

SEC-ELON MUSK

SEC seeks contempt charges against Tesla CEO Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stock market regulators are asking a federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating an agreement requiring him to have his tweets about key company information reviewed for potentially misleading claims.

The request made Monday in New York resurrects a dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Musk that was supposed to have been resolved with a settlement reached five months ago.

The SEC had sued Musk for using his Twitter account to announce he had secured financing for a potential buyout of Tesla, something regulators alleged wasn’t true.

Musk agreed to having future tweets that could affect Tesla’s stock be pre-approved. But the SEC contends Musk didn’t do that in a Feb. 19 tweet projecting the number of cars Tesla will make this year.

BC-TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT-HANOI POSTCARD

Hanoi Postcard: Kim-Trump summit inspires entrepreneurs

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, this week’s summit in Hanoi is a chance to advance the cause of world peace. For canny entrepreneurs, it’s an opportunity to make a buck — or a dong, in Vietnamese currency.

A U.S presidential visit is a big deal anywhere, and when it’s significant enough to draw wall to wall media coverage — as last year’s first summit in Singapore did — an enterprising businessman or businesswoman takes note. Drinks will be poured, burgers will be broiled and T-shirts will be silkscreened.

Even if you’re not personally negotiating denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, you can still sip a ‘Rock It, Man’ cocktail, chow down a ‘Kim Jong Yum’ burger, or just get the Peace T-shirt.

OSCARS-GREEN BOOK

‘Green Book’ producers thrilled by win, downplay controversy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Members of the team behind “Green Book” say they were amazed and thrilled it was crowned best picture at the Academy Awards despite the controversy that has dogged the segregation-era road-trip drama.

Co-writers and producers Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie told The Associated Press at the Governors Ball following Sunday’s awards that it was an honor to win in a year with so many great films.

“Green Book” tells the story of a white man who becomes friends with the black musician he drives through the 1960s South for a concert tour. The name is derived from a publication that helped African-Americans find establishments that would serve them in the segregated South.

Some of the musician’s relatives criticized the film.

Vallelonga says we know “how hard we tried to respect everyone involved and just tell the best story we could.”

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK lawmakers pursue strategies to delay Brexit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has thrown its weight behind efforts to hold a new referendum on the country’s European Union membership.

The party has previously said it would support a referendum as a last resort if it could not secure a new election or make changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal.

In a change of emphasis, the party says leader Jeremy Corbyn told Labour lawmakers on Monday that the party is committed to “putting forward or supporting an amendment in favor of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country.”

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but Parliament has so far rejected the deal struck between May’s government and the bloc. Parliament is due to hold a series of votes Wednesday on next steps in the Brexit process.

